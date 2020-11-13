‘It’s out of character’: Search continues for Markham man missing since early November

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of a missing Markham, Ont., man are continuing their search for 24-year-old Samim Ayam and are begging the public for help.

“Please, please just call the police,” said Samim’s older brother, Ferdows Ayam. “If you know something, please let us know.”

Ferdows adds that’s he tried calling Samim day and night with no luck.

“I called him and it goes straight to voicemail,” he said.

“It’s hard not knowing what he might be going through. It’s November and I don’t where he is, I don’t know if he has food — he doesn’t even have his jacket.”

His family says it is extremely unlike him not to communicate with them for this length of time since he talks to his parents and brothers daily.

“I feel honestly… like something must have happened,” said his other older brother, Suhail Ayam. “(We’re) heartbroken; my mom has been crying and not sleeping for eight days.”

Samim Ayam has been missing since Nov. 4, when he was last seen at 4 p.m. at his place of work at the Markville Mall. He reportedly told his employer he wanted to go home during his shift.

“He told me he wasn’t feeling well,” said Ayam’s employer and storeowner, Simon. “It’s very bad, we’re very worried. He left all his things, all his belongings.”

Family say Samim had called his roommate to inform him he was coming home, but never made it there.

“Our concern is that it’s out of character for Samim to be gone this long and just disappear,” said Sgt. Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police.

“This amount of time to go by and not leave any sort of a trace on social media is concerning to us.”

Police say Ayam was driving a white 2011 Mazda with Ontario licence plate CEKS726.

Samim Ayam is described as five-feet-eight-inches-tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured blazer, white dress shirt, black dress pants and black shoes.

Meanwhile, the Ayam family says fellow members from the Greater Toronto Area’s Ismaili Muslim community have been helping them get the word out about Samim’s disappearance on social media and announcing search campaigns.

