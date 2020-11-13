Blake Schreiner psychological assessment discussed in Saskatoon court

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

Forensic social worker Alma Mendez recalled Blake Schreiner saying he experienced paranoia two months before his common-law partner, Tammy Brown. was killed.

Mendez took the stand in Court of Queen’s Bench Friday. She referenced notes and a report she filed after interviews Schreiner had with a Saskatchewan Hospital psychologist and psychiatrist.

A moment that stood out to Mendez was when Schreiner said, “If you’re going to send me to jail, we’re going down together,” referring to perceived threats by Brown.

When Schreiner was asked why he didn’t want to talk about killing his partner he said, “I don’t want to believe it,” and, “I murdered my wife.”

Schreiner also believed Brown threatened to accuse him of being a pedophile but would go back and forth, wondering if this conversation was in his head or if it was real.

Schreiner is accused of killing Brown on Jan. 29, 2019, and an autopsy revealed she suffered 80 stab wounds.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. In September, defence lawyer Brad Mitchell confirmed he will be seeking a not criminally responsible ruling.

The interviews Mendez referred to on Friday took place months after Brown’s death.

As Mendez testified, she acknowledged she didn’t have all the notes referenced in the eleven-page report.

Mitchell was unable to continue questioning without the missing notes, as Mendez could not completely recall all details from the interviews.

Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa will request the notes filed at the Saskatchewan Hospital and the next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.