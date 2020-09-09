Blake Schreiner details hallucinogen use, visions prior to Tammy Brown killing

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing.

In the months prior to Tammy Brown’s death, her partner, Blake Schreiner, thought she was plotting to kill him, according to his testimony.

In late 2018, Schreiner said he would have visions early in the morning of Tammy standing over him with a knife. On another occasion, Schreiner said he envisioned his spouse shovelling dirt into his grave

“I was having voices pretty much every night,” Schreiner said, stating his mental health was “not good at all” by that time.

By early December, he left the couple’s Saskatoon house and moved all of his possessions to his brother’s home, Schreiner said.

Story continues below advertisement

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Though Schreiner admits to killing Tammy in January 2019, the central question of his trial is what his state of mind was at the time of the fatal stabbing.

Court heard more than three hours of testimony Wednesday afternoon, focusing on Schreiner’s supernatural visions and his experiences while high on hallucinogenic mushrooms — which he documented in journals.

The mushrooms, also known as psilocybin or magic mushrooms, were Schreiner’s attempt to “rewire” his brain, court heard.

The journal entries centre around visions of supernatural entities and conspiracy theories. Around Easter of 2017, he wrote about a “religious experience,” which included a trip to “the underworld” and seeing angels fix his DNA.

Read more: Court hears 911 call during Blake Schreiner trial

Schreiner described a myriad of visions he had while high on mushrooms. At one point, he thought he was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. In another instance, he was on a space station with Elon Musk and the “duke of Monaco.”

He never told anyone.

“I didn’t think you were supposed to talk about this stuff … I thought Tammy was the illuminati or in the Freemasons or something like that,” Schreiner testified.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy revealed Tammy was stabbed about 80 times. The Crown entered a knife as an exhibit, which has an eagle’s claw grasping a globe. Schreiner said that the eagle and globe are important symbols to him.

Court has not yet heard Schreiner’s testimony regarding the night Tammy died.

While not using mushrooms, Schreiner said he was paranoid and waiting for the next religious holiday or phase in the moon, so he could use psilocybin again.

Tammy Brown’s common-law partner, Blake Schreiner, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Court also heard Schreiner’s description of a history of mental health issues and substance use.

Schreiner testified he first experienced a suicidal thought around six or seven years old when he held a knife to his own neck. Through his teens and early professional life, he said he felt socially awkward and anxious. He’d often use alcohol and cannabis to deal with his issues, along with the lingering effects of a back injury he suffered in high school.

Story continues below advertisement

He started having panic attacks while living and working in New Zealand after graduating high school. Upon his return to Canada, he went to post-secondary and worked various jobs in the energy and mining sector.

Read more: Saskatoon homicide victim remembered as amazing woman

“I was anxious a lot. I was an alcoholic. I had paranoia that they were out to get me,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said he became sober in 2010 and stayed that way for more than five years. For the first time, he saw a doctor about voices telling the accused: “kill yoursef. Don’t tell anybody.” During his employment with a Saskatoon-based mining company, and later an engineering firm, Schreiner said he was suicidal.

A psychiatrist prescribed him Cipralex to treat his anxiety and depression.

The Crown closed its case on Tuesday. Outside court on Wednesday, prosecutor Melodi Kujawa told reporters she’s anticipating a not criminally responsible argument from the defence.

A knife has been entered as a court exhibit at the trial of Blake Schreiner. Court Exhibit

“I don’t think anybody who does such a thing (as the fatal stabbing) can be considered mentally well, but that isn’t the test for a not criminally responsible finding by the court,” Kujawa said.

Story continues below advertisement

She stated the threshold is only met when an accused doesn’t understand the “nature and quality” of their actions or the person doesn’t know what they did is wrong.

“That is a far cry from somebody who is just not well and commits such a horrendous act.”

Schreiner’s testimony continues Thursday, likely including cross-examination by the Crown.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.