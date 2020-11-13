45 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 2,577

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 45 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the area to 2,577.

Over the past week, the rolling average for the area has risen to 40 cases per day prompting the agency to ask the province to approve a move to orange or restrict level in its colour-coded system for governing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

A further 39 people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,170.

There has not been a COVID-19-related death reported in the region since Nov. 1, so the death toll remains at 121.

Waterloo Region now has 286 active COVID-19 cases including five people who are in hospital.

Waterloo Public Health reported two new outbreaks on Friday bringing the total number in the region to 19.

A new outbreak has been declared at a fitness facility in Waterloo Region where nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Waterloo Public Health did not provide any further details.

The other new outbreak involves the construction industry where two people have tested positive.

A new positive test result has been linked to the Algarve Restaurant outbreak bringing the total number of cases to 12.

An outbreak in a before-and-after care setting in Waterloo Region has also been declared over.

The other 16 remaining outbreaks in Waterloo Region remain unchanged.

Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, ending three days of record-breaking case counts, bringing the provincial total to 91,180.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 440 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 440 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 55 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,312 as 19 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

