Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death at long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and another death at a long-term care (LTC) home.

The city says a female in her late 80s from Chartwell Willowgrove passed on Nov. 11.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove has now seen nine deaths since its start on Oct. 22. The home has 62 total cases involving 38 residents, 23 staff members and one essential visitor.

Hamilton has had 60 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health says there are two new outbreaks involving three employees at the Meridian Credit Union near Highway 8 and Green Road, as well as two workers at Jonathon’s Perron Floor Coverings near Stone Chruch Road and Pritchard Road.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 19 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 193 people as of Nov. 13 at:

Nine long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Revera Ridgeview, Shalom Village, St. Joseph’s Villa)

Three retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

Two daycares (La Garderie Le Petit Navire, Echo Day Program)

Two shelters (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre, Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter)

Two workplaces (Meridian Credit Union, Jonathon’s Perron Floor)

One group home (Hatts Off)

St. Joseph’s Villa has 35 total coronavirus cases tied to 22 residents and 13 staff members, according to public health.

Baywoods Place has 27 cases among 15 residents and 12 staff members while Hamilton continuing care has 19 cases connected to 15 residents and four staff members.

Wentworth Heights retirement home is in the midst of an outbreak that has seen eight residents and one staff member come down with the coronavirus since declared on Nov. 3.

Outbreaks at Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall, Castelli Cucina and Roma Bakery & Deli were declared over on Thursday.

The city has 402 active cases as of Nov. 13 and 2,341 since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 15 as of Friday.

Health officials say there have been 422 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton will join the red zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Halton Region reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Halton Region reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and a death in the community involving a Burlington resident.

The region has 486 active cases as of Nov. 13, with Oakville accounting for 235 and Burlington accounting for 92 cases.

A new outbreak involving two residents was declared at the complex transitional care (CTC) unit at Georgetown hospital on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton has 14 outbreaks, which include seven institutions and three schools, according to public health.

The institutional outbreaks involve 184 people at three long-term care homes (Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford involves 58 people — 46 residents, 11 staff members and one other affected person with a connection to the home.

There have now been seven deaths since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 13.

Wyndham Manor in Oakville added four more cases and now has 56 involving 22 residents, 13 staff members and 21 others connected to the home. There has been one resident death since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Tansley Woods has 47 total cases involving 35 residents and 11 staff members. The facility has had seven resident deaths since the outbreak began Oct. 3.

Amica Georgetown has cases among 17 residents, one worker and one other person connected to the home. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths at Amica since Oct. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton has 2,827 total COVID-19 cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Halton Region will join the ‘red’ zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Niagara Region reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are 247 active cases as of Nov 13.

The region has 14 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Six are institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland as well as Tufford Manor Retirement Home in St. Catharines) and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 31 positive cases among 16 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

The hospital says there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff since Oct. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, the town of Lincoln has the highest percentage of active cases (21.3 per cent per 10,000 people) due to a large community outbreak at One Floral Group.

Overall, Niagara has had 1,776 total positive cases and 78 virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic was declared, 47.4 per cent (842) of the region’s cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Niagara Region will join the ‘orange’ zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has had 578 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There is one institutional outbreak involving three staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

Officials say there are 22 active cases as of Nov. 13.

Public health says 34.8 per cent (199) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has 365 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 72 active cases as of Nov. 13 with one person receiving hospital care.

Brant County has two institutional outbreaks involving 36 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant).

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff members and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 23 cases and involves 18 residents and five staff members.

Brant County Health Unit says it now has three community outbreaks with the addition of the KFC cases.

Salon Mirage and Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic have no further cases since their outbreaks were revealed last week. There are seven cases at Rejuvenate and five at Salon Mirage.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 33.42 per cent (122) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.