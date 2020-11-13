Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kaladar, Ont. manhunt suspect faces attempted murder charges: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Click to play video 'OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.' OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.
OPP have taken a person into custody after an early morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.

OPP have laid 11 charges, including two attempted murder charges, against an Addington Highlands man following a manhunt near Kaladar, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, shortly before 6 a.m., Lennox and Addington County officers were called to Highway 41 after a car deliberately rammed another vehicle, and shots were fired near a residence near Raccoon Lake Trail Road. Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

Read more: OPP say person in custody after morning manhunt near Kaladar, Ont.

OPP have yet to give other details about the incident, but told Global News that around 10 a.m., a suspect was discovered hiding in the forest. The arrest was made without incident and there were no injuries reported.

Trending Stories

Police confirmed that the suspect allegedly targeted two people, the incident was not random and the collision and the shots fired were connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, OPP announced the following charges for 26-year-old Tanner Sweet:

  • two counts of attempted murder
  • two counts of careless use of a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • two counts of pointing a firearm
  • possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Sweet will be held in custody until his bail hearing, scheduled in Napanee for Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPAttempted MurderShots firedHighway 41OPP crimeKaladarKaladar Ontarioattempted murder kaladarhighway 41 kaladar
Flyers
More weekly flyers