Kaladar, Ont. manhunt suspect faces attempted murder charges: OPP

OPP have laid 11 charges, including two attempted murder charges, against an Addington Highlands man following a manhunt near Kaladar, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, shortly before 6 a.m., Lennox and Addington County officers were called to Highway 41 after a car deliberately rammed another vehicle, and shots were fired near a residence near Raccoon Lake Trail Road. Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

OPP have yet to give other details about the incident, but told Global News that around 10 a.m., a suspect was discovered hiding in the forest. The arrest was made without incident and there were no injuries reported.

Police confirmed that the suspect allegedly targeted two people, the incident was not random and the collision and the shots fired were connected.

Friday, OPP announced the following charges for 26-year-old Tanner Sweet:

two counts of attempted murder

two counts of careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of pointing a firearm

possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Sweet will be held in custody until his bail hearing, scheduled in Napanee for Friday.