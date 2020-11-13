Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

School custodian robbed at Gladstone Secondary; Vancouver police are investigating

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 1:35 pm
Vancouver police are investigating the robbery of a school custodian at Gladstone Secondary.
Vancouver police are investigating the robbery of a school custodian at Gladstone Secondary.

Vancouver police are investigating what they’re calling the violent, unprovoked robbery of a school custodian at Gladstone Secondary on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns' Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns
Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns

Police said two men approached the 38-year-old custodian around 5:20 p.m. as he parked his car in front of the school and demanded that he hand over his backpack. When he refused, one of the suspects hit him on the top of his head with a baton.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim was treated by paramedics, police said.

Read more: Naked intruder found sleeping in Yaletown condo sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

— With files from Gord Macdonald

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeGladstone SecondaryGladstone assaultGladstone custodian assaultVancouver school custodian assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers