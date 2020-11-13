School custodian robbed at Gladstone Secondary; Vancouver police are investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating what they’re calling the violent, unprovoked robbery of a school custodian at Gladstone Secondary on Tuesday.

Police said two men approached the 38-year-old custodian around 5:20 p.m. as he parked his car in front of the school and demanded that he hand over his backpack. When he refused, one of the suspects hit him on the top of his head with a baton.

The victim was treated by paramedics, police said.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

— With files from Gord Macdonald