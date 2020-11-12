Naked intruder found sleeping in Yaletown condo sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver woman says she’s still shaken and afraid after she woke up to find a naked man inside her Yaletown condo with her family inside.

The man was found guilty in connection with the Oct. 23 incident and is now out of jail after a one-day sentence with credit for time served.

Christa, who asked not to have her last name used, said she was fast asleep when she heard beeping and made her way downstairs.

“I see all the blankets on the floor,” she said. “So when I go and lift the blankets off the floor, I see a naked man sleeping next to my couch.”

Christa remained calm and focused on protecting her family.

“I just cover him back up and I went upstairs, trying not to make any noise because I just didn’t want to wake him up,” she said.

She rounded up her child and mother. Once they were safely in the bedroom, she locked the door and called 911.

Read more: Vancouver police boosting presence in Yaletown after surge in resident complaints

“I just can’t believe I reacted so calm,” she said.

Minutes later, Vancouver police arrived at the Yaletown condo.

“Officers then attempted to take the man into custody and he began fighting with police — kicking them, punching them, basically resisting arrest despite our multiple commands to him that we were police,” Const. Tania Visintin told Global News.

Police said the man was high on methamphetamine.

The disturbing incident was the third home invasion in Yaletown in two months.

“People are concerned about the crime that’s going on in the city and that’s concerning for us,” Visintin said.

Steven Albert Grant, 37, was found guilty of the lesser offence of forcible entry and assaulting a police officer. With credit for time served, Grant received a sentence of one day in jail plus 12 months probation.

Grant has a long criminal resume, including assault causing bodily harm, theft, assault with a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

Christa said she is grateful her family wasn’t harmed but said getting over the trauma will take time.

“Knowing that that person is still out, it doesn’t give you any hope that you’re going to be OK,” she said.