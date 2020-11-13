Saskatchewan to enact more aggressive measures as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to break record after record in Saskatchewan, the province is expected to enact more aggressive measures to control the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the chief medical health officer, are expected to make the announcement on Friday at 11:30 a.m. CST. Global News will be livestreaming the announcement.

Word of new measures came after 402 Saskatchewan physicians sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe and Shahab, calling for more action to combat the coronavirus in the province.

For seven of the past eight days, new COVID-19 case numbers have exceeded 100 per day. Since Saturday, provincial officials have identified outbreaks at two long-term care facilities, one seniors’ residence and one personal care home.

As hospital facilities and health-care personnel become stretched, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Thursday evening that it is “mobilizing all available resources to combat COVID-19.”

This includes redeploying staff because the SHA can’t meet the “unprecedented growth demand” solely through the labour market. As a result, the disruption of other health services will occur until transmission is slowed.

—With files from Ryan Kessler.

