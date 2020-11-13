Menu

Saskatchewan to enact more aggressive measures as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 12:13 pm
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE (11:30 A.M. CST): Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announce new measures to control spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to break record after record in Saskatchewan, the province is expected to enact more aggressive measures to control the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the chief medical health officer, are expected to make the announcement on Friday at 11:30 a.m. CST. Global News will be livestreaming the announcement.

Read more: Coronavirus taking its toll on Saskatchewan’s health care system, workers

Word of new measures came after 402 Saskatchewan physicians sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe and Shahab, calling for more action to combat the coronavirus in the province.

For seven of the past eight days, new COVID-19 case numbers have exceeded 100 per day. Since Saturday, provincial officials have identified outbreaks at two long-term care facilities, one seniors’ residence and one personal care home.

As hospital facilities and health-care personnel become stretched, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Thursday evening that it is “mobilizing all available resources to combat COVID-19.”

Read more: Growing group of more than 350 Sask. doctors ask province to do more in COVID-19 fight as ICUs reach capacity

This includes redeploying staff because the SHA can’t meet the “unprecedented growth demand” solely through the labour market. As a result, the disruption of other health services will occur until transmission is slowed.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

—With files from Ryan Kessler. 

Saskatchewan to see new COVID-19 measures amid rising case count, care home outbreaks
Saskatchewan to see new COVID-19 measures amid rising case count, care home outbreaks
