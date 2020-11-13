Bill Kelly: Anti-maskers are selfish

Send this page to someone via email

Let’s stop beating around the bush and state the obvious: these anti-mask protests, and the people who take part in them, are nothing short of ridiculous.

The good people of Aylmer, Ont., were subjected to this lunacy last weekend and it appears that St. Thomas will be this weekend’s target by protesters.

We’ve seen other outbursts in other towns and cities, but it must be stated that these malcontents are a very small minority.

Their contention is that mandatory mask-wearing infringes on their Charter rights.

Really? What right is that? The one that says you can ignore public health policies and expose yourself and others to a deadly virus?

I don’t recall seeing that in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Charter does not give anyone the right to do whatever they want, whenever they want.

If you want to live in our society and reap the benefits of this great country, you need to follow the rules.

You can’t drive as fast as you want on our roads, there are limits. You can’t drink and drive because there are laws. You can’t smoke in public buildings. These are all laws established to protect the public health and well being of our fellow citizens.

Wearing a mask to stop the spread of a deadly pandemic is now one of those rules in most communities.

If you’re waving placards and mocking people who comply with those rules, you’re not exercising your Charter rights; you’re simply saying that you selfishly don’t care about anyone but yourself, and that is pathetic.

