Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 13

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Here’s how Toronto, Peel Region will enforce new ‘red-level’ social gathering rules

Health officials in Toronto and Peel Region said bylaw officers will only enforce social gathering size limits amid the COVID-19 pandemic under Ontario’s new red category restrictions.

However, officials said bylaw officers from both regions will not be issuing tickets if groups from different households are caught congregating because that rule is only “a recommendation.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,396 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

440 were in Toronto

440 were in Peel Region

155 were in York Region

41 were in Durham Region

55 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,396 cases on Friday, 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,396 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, ending three days of record-breaking case counts, bringing the provincial total to 91,180.

This the eighth straight day that daily case counts have been above 1,000. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 11,630.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,312 as 19 more deaths were reported.

More than 40,500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,018 from the previous day.

Bikers urged to sit out traditional Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ont.

Local and provincial officials are calling on bikers to sit out their traditional Friday the 13th pilgrimage to Port Dover, Ont., because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hordes of motorcyclists typically descend on the beach town every Friday the 13th, with provincial police regularly reporting upwards of 100,000 attendees.

The mayor of Norfolk County, where Port Dover is located, says she knows that the motorcycle rally is important to the community, but that going ahead with it would put the area at risk.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,060 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 93 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 702 active cases among long-term care residents and 478 active cases among staff — up by seven cases and 43 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,282 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,850 among students and 410 among staff (1,022 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 116 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 579 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 22 (11 child cases and 11 staff cases.) Out of 5,241 child care centres in Ontario, 122 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

— With files from Global News’ Kamil Karamali and The Canadian Press.