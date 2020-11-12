Coronavirus: Kelowna’s mayor reacts to anti-lockdown messages spray-painted on city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s city hall has been vandalized with anti-lockdown messages for the second time in less than three weeks.

Police say the vandalism happened around 4:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP have released an image of a person of interest, in hopes someone will recognize the alleged vandal.

“At this point, we believe the person of interest to be somewhere around six feet tall, thin build, wearing a winter coat, with some sort of covering on his lower face and jeans,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy told Global News on Thursday.

Along with the RCMP, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran condemns the second vandalism incident.

“I’m p—ed off because there is no reason for this,” said Basran.

“To think that city council has some dealings with a global hoax or conspiracy is absolutely ridiculous.”

It’s the second time someone has defaced the civic facility with anti-lockdown conspiracy messages.

The new graffiti was written in bold black spray-paint with a message that read, “Lest we forget our veterans sacrificed their lives fighting to preserve a free world for us. Now we have surrendered those freedoms.”

Mayor Basran also was quick to point out that the city is not responsible for the pandemic response.

“The city council has no authority or dealings with how to handle a pandemic. We are taking our guidance from the provincial government,” said Basran.

Global News asked some Kelowna residents what they think of the vandalism crimes.

“If you have an opinion that’s one thing – you know you can post it on social media and you’re entitled to it,” said Doug Pylatuk, a West Kelowna resident. “But defacing city property, it’s just not right.”

“If you got a problem (go into city hall), that’s why we have our political system,” said Keith Roscoe, a Kelowna resident.

“Go in and express yourself, tell them your problem, don’t (vandalize public property) because now (taxpayers) have to pay.”

Basran says the damages will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

