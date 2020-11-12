5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 19 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region Thursday.

The health unit says five people have tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

A male between the ages of 10-19 caught the virus from an outbreak in the region, while a man in his 30s caught the virus through close contact.

Mode of transmission for the other three cases — a man and a woman in their 20s and a woman in her 30s — is still under investigation.

In total, the region has seen 204 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 185 of those cases now resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to 19.

There are currently two outbreaks in the area: one at Trillium Care Centre nursing home, after a staff member tested positive, and the other at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, which has seen four cases.

According to the province, two of those four cases were students, while the third is a staff member. Information on the fourth case, which was announced Thursday, has yet to be released.

On Thursday, Global News also learned of a positive case at the McDonald’s in the downtown area on Princess Street.

Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, told residents to brace for more cases.

Today's #AskTheMOH – What advice do you have for us to continue protecting ourselves during the recent increase of cases? https://t.co/ypkbcDM6UT pic.twitter.com/zIwQ2QcYxp — MOH@kflaph.ca (@MOHKFLA) November 11, 2020

Moore said the region is “going through another undulation” in cases, which he attributed partly to a “spillover affect” from high case counts in Toronto and Ottawa.

Over the last several days, Ontario has reported repeated record-breaking daily case counts of the virus across the province, with more than 1,500 announced Thursday.

“As they rise, it’s natural that there’s going to be a spillover effect for all other jurisdictions in Ontario, I think that’s what we’re experiencing here,” Moore said.

Moore said it’s a time to remain vigilant.

“We will have increased numbers, there will be some limited community sread in KFL&A,” Moore said. He then urged hand hygiene, physical distancing, start limiting social circles to immediate family members and limit travel outside the region.

