44 more new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Public Health reported 44 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday bringing the total number of cases in the area to 2,532.

The agency says that another 28 people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 2,141.

This leaves the active number of cases at 270, including five people who are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

There has not been a COVID-19-related death reported in the region since Nov. 1, so the death toll remains at 121.

Waterloo Public Health reported three new outbreaks on Thursday bringing the total number in the region to 18.

One of the outbreaks is being reported after a staff member tested positive at the Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo.

The others involve a food processing plant where four people have tested positive, and a trades and related services setting where two people have tested positive.

There are now 11 cases related to the outbreak at the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener where Waterloo Public Health believed more than 100 people could have potentially been infected.

There was also a second case connected to an outbreak in a congregate setting but the other 13 remain unchanged.

Ontario reported 1,575 new cases of coronavirus, a new single-day record, which brings the provincial total to 89,784.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 472 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 91 in Ottawa, 61 in Durham Region and 54 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,293 as 18 more deaths were reported, which is also the largest increase in deaths since the beginning of October.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues