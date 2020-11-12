Man wanted for Alberta murder with B.C. connection still on run, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted for an Alberta murder with a B.C. connection is still on the run, and police are hoping public assistance will lead to his arrest.

RCMP say Adam Pearson, 26, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Cody Michaloski, 28, who was found dead in a Grande Prairie apartment building during the early hours of Oct. 13, 2019.

The death was ruled a homicide, with Grande Prairie RCMP releasing the victim’s name two days later.

Seven months later, on May 27, police in B.C. arrested Pearson’s brother, 25-year-old Benjamin Pearson of Kelowna, who was also charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, Benjamin Pearson’s arrest in Kelowna came after a lengthy investigation into the murder and two search warrants.

Adam Pearson, however, has not been located.

“It is believed that he may have tried to alter his appearance, including dyeing his hair,” police said in a press release.

“Pearson is known to have ties to the Toronto area, and throughout B.C. and Alberta. Information provided to date is that he uses Airbnbs and hotel/motels, and might go by the nickname ‘Red.’”

Kelowna man charged, his brother wanted in 2019 Grand Prairie murder – May 28, 2020

In an interview with Global News in May, Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said “the brothers have associated together in the past and are known to be in similar areas – in the Grande Prairie area, as well as Kelowna.”

Fontaine said Adam Pearson was also known to have connections to Dawson Creek, B.C.

Pearson is described as a Caucasian man with red hair and blue eyes, with a height of five feet nine inches (175 centimetres) and weighing 166 pounds (75 kilograms).

Police say if you spot Pearson, do not approach him and contact either your local police detachment, Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).