Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man given 6-year 11-month sentence in 2017 death of Edmonton woman

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Edmonton police vehicles are parked outside an apartment building in the Beverly neighbourhood, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Edmonton police vehicles are parked outside an apartment building in the Beverly neighbourhood, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Geoff Stickle, Global News

A man has been sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison in connection with the 2017 death of a 21-year-old woman in northeast Edmonton.

Sean Quewezance pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an Edmonton courtroom Thursday.

He was originally charged with manslaughter while using a firearm in connection with the July 2017 death of Jordin Amber Aksidan.

“What happened to Jordin was every family’s nightmare,” Justice Susan Richardson said.

Tweet This

“The death of your friend, your daughter, your niece, your cousin, that comes without any warning, that comes in the middle of the night, that comes while she was in her own home, that comes at the hands of someone who didn’t even know her, is a completely inexplicable crime.

“As parents and family members who loved Jordin, it is one of the deepest fears we can have for the people we love,” Justice Richardson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those fears were realized for Jordin’s mom, Bernadette, her aunties, her cousins and her friends.”

Trending Stories
Police say 21-year-old Jordin Amber Aksidan, who was found dead in northeast Edmonton on July 5, 2017, was the victim of a homicide.
Police say 21-year-old Jordin Amber Aksidan, who was found dead in northeast Edmonton on July 5, 2017, was the victim of a homicide. CREDIT: Facebook

Read more: Edmonton police identify woman found dead in Beverly, say she was shot to death

Aksidan was shot at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 inside an apartment near 119 Avenue and 34 Street in the Beverly area. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died later that day. An autopsy confirmed that she died from the gunshot wound.

Nearly two years after Aksidan’s death, four people — including Quewezance — were charged.

Read more: 4 people charged in 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old woman in north Edmonton

With credit for time served, Quewezance has about four years left in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

He received the same sentence as co-accused Michelle Mercredi and Thaiye Patenaude. Travis Serson was sentenced to seven and a half years.

This was a joint sentencing submission both the Crown and defence.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton 2017 homicideJordin Amber AksidanJordin Amber Aksidan deathJordin Amber Aksidan homicideSean QuewezanceSean Quewezance manslaughterSean Quewezance sentence
Flyers
More weekly flyers