4 people charged in 2017 shooting death of 21-year-old woman in north Edmonton

Nearly two years after a young woman was fatally shot at a northeast Edmonton apartment, four people have been charged in connection with her death.

Jordin Amber Aksidan, 21, was shot around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 inside an apartment near 119 Avenue and 34 Street in the Beverly area.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died later that day. An autopsy confirmed that she died from the gunshot wound.

Following a lengthy investigation, Edmonton police revealed on Wednesday that over the past four months, homicide detectives have arrested and charged four suspects with various criminal offences associated with Aksidan’s death.

Two of the accused were already in jail when they were charged.

Sean Quewezance, 25, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2018 in Edmonton and charged with manslaughter while using a firearm.

Thaiye Patenaude, 19, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Edmonton and charged with manslaughter while using a firearm.

Michelle Mercredi, 25, was arrested on March 28 at the Edmonton Institute for Women and charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offence and manslaughter while using a firearm.

Travis Serson, 26, was arrested on April 5 at the Calgary Correctional Centre and charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offence, manslaughter while using a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.