Crime

Police seek man who allegedly punched Lethbridge Tim Hortons employee in the face

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 12:33 pm
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault on a Tim Hortons employee.
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault on a Tim Hortons employee.

Lethbridge police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Tim Hortons employee last weekend.

Police said the assault happened at the location in the 400 block of 13 Street North on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Read more: Tim Hortons ends use of ‘double cupping’ and opts for coffee sleeves

In a news release, police said the suspect entered the building shortly after it opened at 5 a.m., sat down at a table and fell asleep.

“After an employee repeatedly informed him he could not sleep in the restaurant, she asked him to leave the store,” police said. “As he got up to leave, the subject punched the employee in the face, causing swelling and damage to her dental work.”

Read more: Man charged after alleged assault of Lethbridge business owners

Police released a picture of the suspect captured from the location’s CCTV footage.

Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault on a Tim Hortons employee.
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault on a Tim Hortons employee.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

