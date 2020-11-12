Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus vaccine distribution challenges' Coronavirus vaccine distribution challenges
If Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine gets approved, there are still significant challenges when it comes to mass-production and distribution.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, for the first time since Oct. 29.

There are 19 active cases in the province.

Read more: Lab error in N.L. leads to two unreported COVID-19 cases and a false positive

Earlier this week, chief of health Dr. Robert Strang announced that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified in Clayton Park.

The two most recent cases reported on Wednesday are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Since Wednesday, Public Health reports one additional recovery.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave

To date, the province has confirmed 1,134 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 1,050 cases resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths in the province. Public Health says no Nova Scotians are currently in hospital for the virus.

The province has completed 119,799 negative tests for COVID-19 to date.

