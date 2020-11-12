Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, for the first time since Oct. 29.

There are 19 active cases in the province.

Earlier this week, chief of health Dr. Robert Strang announced that a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified in Clayton Park.

The two most recent cases reported on Wednesday are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Since Wednesday, Public Health reports one additional recovery.

0:54 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave

To date, the province has confirmed 1,134 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 1,050 cases resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths in the province. Public Health says no Nova Scotians are currently in hospital for the virus.

The province has completed 119,799 negative tests for COVID-19 to date.