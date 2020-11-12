OPP need help identifying man in Erin, Ont., fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a fraud investigation in Erin, Ont.

The investigation started in April after police received a complaint from a bank in the town east of Guelph.

They’ve released photos of a man wearing an orange jacket who is considered a person of interest in their investigation.

No other details about the investigation were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

