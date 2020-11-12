Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assaulting officer after being removed from downtown business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 11:05 am
Peterborough Police
According to Peterborough police, a man assaulted an officer while being escorted out of a downtown business. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with assault and uttering threats after an incident at a downtown business on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 12:20 p.m. officers responded to reports of an unwanted man who was bothering customers at a business.

Police arrived and advised the man to leave and he complied.

However, around 2:10 p.m., police responded to another call that the same man had returned to the business.

Police escorted the man off of the property, during which he allegedly assaulted an officer and threatened them.

Michael Wood, 20, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault with the intent to resist arrest.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

