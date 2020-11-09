Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault at apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 11:23 am
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Peterborough man faces assault and other charges following an early morning incident at an apartment. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Peterborough man has been charged with assault and other charges after an incident at an apartment early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:50 a.m., police say a 49-year-old man called to report an assault by a known man who he forcefully removed from his residence.

The accused also reportedly broke a window in the apartment door and was attempting to gain entry.

Police located the accused at the apartment door.

Devon Littlefield, 25, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

While searching the accused, police located a small quantity of drugs in his possession. He was further charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was held in custody and attended court on Saturday, where he was released from custody. He is scheduled to attend court on Dec. 9.

AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough assaultDevon LittlefieldPeterborogh police service
