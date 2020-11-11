Coronavirus: Candlelight vigil honours those who have died in Manitoba care homes

Send this page to someone via email

A small but vocal group gathered outside Maples Care Home Wednesday night to pay tribute to their loved ones who they feel died too soon inside Manitoba long-term care homes.

The Families Voices group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in support of relatives who are either living at a care home or have died at a home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were here to support us, to help us grow and we in turn need to step up and help them,” said organizer Laura Henry, whose grandma has been a resident at Maples for three years.

At least 22 people have died of COVID-19 at Maples there have been 23 deaths at Parkview Place.

Global News has learned that Winnipeg police are investigating to determine if residents at Maples received adequate care or if there was a failure to provide the necessities of life during a horrific situation Friday, when paramedics treated 12 people over a span of seven hours.

The Red Cross is set to arrive at Maples Friday, but Henry said more needs to be done.

“The government has been very disappointing in their response,” Henry said. “They had months to plan for it and they did not prepare adequately. Staff are short resources, not enough has been done.”

