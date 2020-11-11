Dakota Buttar savouring success after claiming first PBR Canada championship

Send this page to someone via email

The Professional Bull Riders Canada Monster Energy Tour has closed the gate on another season, and although the finals had to be moved out of Saskatoon, the province of Saskatchewan still has a claim to this year’s champion.

Kindersley native Dakota Buttar captured his first PBR Canada championship on Saturday, capping a 2020 season unlike any other.

The PBR Canada finals were shifted to Grande Prairie, Alta., due to coronavirus restrictions in Saskatchewan that would have capped attendance at 150. The result was a jam-packed weekend featuring four separate events culminating in the season finale.

Buttar entered the final weekend with a 99.5 point lead over his closest competitor and proceeded to successfully ride five out of six bulls to run away with the championship, winning by a margin of 240.17 points.

In doing so, the 28-year-old made up for a disappointing end to 2019, when he led all Canadian riders in points for a third-straight year only to finish second at the Finals.

“After last year it was pretty heartbreaking so it was my goal all year and it never really left my mind every day. It’s pretty awesome when you can accomplish a goal you set,” he said.

The victory comes with a $20,000 prize bonus. Buttar is the fourth bull rider from Saskatchewan to claim the PBR Canada title, joining Cody Coverchuk, Tanner Byrne and three-time champion Aaron Roy.

“To be basically a part of history, it’s something that no one can ever change and it’s always going to be there. Even when I’m not around anymore it’s going to be part of history so that’s pretty cool,” Buttar said.