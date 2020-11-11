N.B. RCMP locates one missing 13-year-old, other two remain missing

Send this page to someone via email

A missing 13-year-old boy from Chamcook, N.B., who was reported missing to police on Nov. 5, has been located safe, according to the RCMP on Wednesday.

Police did not provide further details on the boy’s name or where he was found. In the meantime, Jakob Burns and Margaret “Maggie” Jean Marie Kiley are still missing.

Police said they are working closely with the family of the two teens to confirm their well-being.

Burns is described as being about five feet one inch tall and weighing approximately 102 pounds, with a thin build. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Margaret, 14, is five feet two inches and 122 pounds, with an athletic build. Margaret’s hair is black and she has dark brown eyes, multiple ear piercings and prefers to wear dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burns and Kiley is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or the Saint John Police Force.

