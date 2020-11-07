RCMP searching for two missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook, N.B.

The St. Stephen RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two missing 13-year old boys from Chamcook, N.B. who were last seen on Nov. 5.
The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake Road, in Chamcook, around 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate them, but have so far been unsuccessful,” says a news release.
Jakob Burns is described as being about five-foot-one (157 centimetres) and weighing approximately 102 pounds (46 kilograms), with a thin build. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.
Demetry Wright is described as being about four-foot-eleven (152 centimetres) and weighing approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms). He has long brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word ‘TAPOUT’ on the front, as well as a blue toque.According to police, the youths may be driving a black 1990 two-door SAAB 900 convertible with New Brunswick licence plate number GIW 158.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright is asked to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.
