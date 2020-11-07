RCMP searching for two missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook, N.B.

The St. Stephen RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two missing 13-year old boys from Chamcook, N.B. who were last seen on Nov. 5.

The RCMP said that Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake Road, in Chamcook, around 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate them, but have so far been unsuccessful,” says a news release.