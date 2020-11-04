Head-on crash between SUV, tractor-trailer kills 33-year-old from Campbellton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in New Brunswick on Tuesday near Glenwood, N.B.

RCMP say officers were called to reports of a head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Route 11 at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Preliminary findings indicated the crash occurred after the SUV, which was travelling northbound, crossed the centre and collided with the southbound tractor-trailer.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital but later died of her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.