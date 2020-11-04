Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Head-on crash between SUV, tractor-trailer kills 33-year-old from Campbellton, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 2:47 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

A 33-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in New Brunswick on Tuesday near Glenwood, N.B.

RCMP say officers were called to reports of a head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Route 11 at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Read more: RCMP release details in July homicide of Nicholas Charles Astorino in Waasis

Preliminary findings indicated the crash occurred after the SUV, which was travelling northbound, crossed the centre and collided with the southbound tractor-trailer.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital but later died of her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

