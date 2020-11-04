Head-on crash between SUV, tractor-trailer kills 33-year-old from Campbellton, N.B.

A 33-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in New Brunswick on Tuesday near Glenwood, N.B.
RCMP say officers were called to reports of a head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Route 11 at approximately 7:35 p.m.
Preliminary findings indicated the crash occurred after the SUV, which was travelling northbound, crossed the centre and collided with the southbound tractor-trailer.
Trending Stories
The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital but later died of her injuries.
Edmonton teacher killed in crash involving semi dolly on Lessard Road
The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments