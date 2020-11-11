Coronavirus: New records set in Ontario cases, Manitoba deaths on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added over 4,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, as well as 53 more deaths.

The new data, which broke several provincial records, brings the country’s total COVID-19 infections to 276,786 and its death toll from the virus to 10,685.

To date, a total 223,199 patients have recovered from the virus while over 12.5 million tests have been administered.

The country’s new cases also comes amid reports of several outbreaks at long-term care homes across Canada.

Revera, which owns and operates several facilities across the country, said that 29 residents at a facility in Toronto have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak, which began last month. A total of 92 residents and 35 staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus at their Kennedy Lodge home.

In Alberta, another 10 residents have died at another home operated by Revera, according to provincial health authorities. The facility has had a confirmed 66 cases among its residents and another 66 cases among its staff.

In the town of Indian Head, Sask., a new outbreak was declared Wednesday at the Golden Prairie Long Term Care Centre, while three new deaths were reported at either LTC or assisted-living facilities in Winnipeg.

Residents staying at those facilities remain the most vulnerable to the effects of the virus, alongside those with pre-existing health conditions. The latest breakdown in epidemiological data available on 10,364 deaths from Health Canada show that at least 88 per cent of all fatalities occurred in populations aged 70 and older.

Ontario recorded the highest number of cases among all provinces, with 1,426 new COVID-19 infections. The cases, which come alongside 15 new deaths from the virus, set a record high number of cases reported daily by the province.

To date, the province has reported 88,209 confirmed cases of the virus as well as 3,275 deaths, though over 74,000 people have recovered.

Manitoba broke a record Wednesday after the province announced nine new deaths from the virus. The new fatalities pushes its death toll to 123, while another 431 new cases brings its total infections to 9,308.

An unknown number of cases in Manitoba are considered probable cases, however.

Quebec also reached a grim milestone amid the pandemic Wednesday, as deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 6,500 mark.

Provincial health authorities said that of the 22 deaths, a total of six occurred in the last 24 hours while 16 occurred between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9.

The province, which is the hardest hit in Canada from the virus, also recorded 1,378 new cases of the virus. Quebec’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 118,529.

Several provinces in Atlantic Canada also reported new cases of the virus Wednesday, with Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador adding two cases and P.E.I. adding one.

Alberta added another 672 new cases of the virus, as well as seven more deaths. The province’s total cases and deaths now stand at 35,545 and 383, respectively.

British Columbia did not release new case data on Wednesday. The province’s total lab-confirmed cases stands at 18,964, and its death toll at 284.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s two new cases were a result of a testing error and were originally recorded over the weekend, while one case was removed due to being a false positive.

Two territories also recorded new infections of the virus, with both the Northwest Territories and Nunavut reporting one new case each.

To date, a total of 52 million people have been diagnosed with the virus worldwide, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.28 million people have since succumbed to the virus, with the United States, Brazil and India leading in both cases and deaths.

— With files from The Canadian Press