Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus benefits likely won’t become permanent, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2020 3:27 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave' Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave
WATCH: Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave – Oct 30, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the more generous benefits being provided to out-of-work Canadians during the novel coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be seen as permanent changes to the social safety net.

Millions of people have received emergency benefits since March, when the first wave of COVID-19 struck Canada and led to widespread lockdowns and historic job losses.

A new round of $500-a-week benefits for the unemployed has since been put in place and extended to next summer.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Act now’: Trudeau urges provinces to strengthen coronavirus restrictions

Trudeau suggests the government is watching to see how things play out before deciding on its next move.

Speaking at a digital event hosted by the Financial Times, Trudeau says just because aid programs are helping during the pandemic doesn’t mean they’ll be useful once the crisis passes.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says the extra benefits likely won’t stick around once the crisis finally passes.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin TrudeauEI benefits coroanvirus canada trudeauextra income not permanent coroanvirustrudeau ei benefitsunemployment income not permanent canada coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers