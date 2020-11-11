Cyclist airlifted after collision with ION train in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a cyclist has been airlifted to a hospital after a collision with an ION train in Kitchener.
Police tweeted at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday that the area of King and Green streets was closed for a collision investigation.
Ornge air ambulance said they airlifted a paediatric patient to a hospital with critical injuries. It’s not known how old the youth is.
Police asked people to avoid the area.
