Director of education for Guelph’s public schools postpones retirement

Guelph’s public school board says its director of education, Martha Rogers, has agreed to postpone her retirement.

Originally scheduled to retire this December, Rogers will stay on with the Upper Grand District School Board until August 2021.

Rogers has served as the director since 1995, making her the longest-serving director in Ontario and putting her among the longest-serving in Canada.

“Whether you have been serving as a director for 25 weeks or 25 years, this pandemic has brought challenges to all school boards,” she said.

“This has been a very difficult time for many in our communities. Working with our education partners, we will work to meet the challenges we continue to face.”

News of her retirement was first announced in October 2018.

“We are grateful for Dr. Rogers’ leadership during these challenging times and for the stability her extended retirement date will provide for the system,” said Upper Grand board chair Martha MacNeil.

The board, which also encompasses Wellington and Dufferin counties, said Rogers will continue working to address fiscal and logistical challenges the school year brings amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the board will continue the process of selecting a new director to replace Rogers.