Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Public Health says the cases are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

On Tuesday, three cases were reported, two of which were linked to the cluster.

With Tuesday’s cases, 11 people have been identified as part of the cluster. Public Health is working to identify the source of infection within the cluster and how it spreads, said chief of medical health Dr. Robert Strang on Monday.

Strang said a mobile testing unit was deployed to test all possible close contacts of the social group.

Public Health says 1,019 Nova Scotia tests were completed on Tuesday. To date, Nova Scotia has completed 119,136 negative test results.

The province has confirmed 1,134 positive COVID-19 cases total and considers 1,049 cases resolved.

