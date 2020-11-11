Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 12:29 pm
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia intrudes new isolation rules as Canada rides 2nd COVID-19 wave
As rotation workers enter and exit Nova Scotia amid Canada's second coronavirus wave, Premier Stephen McNeil said on Monday that the province is working to create a new isolation strategy for these workers that would be similar to that of Newfoundland's — isolating alone. McNeil said while the province currently allows workers to isolate with their family for 14 days, the new approach could see workers getting tested on the fifth day of their isolation.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Public Health says the cases are not linked to the Clayton Park cluster, but are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: N.S. Health identifies COVID-19 cluster in Clayton Park, 16 cases remain active

On Tuesday, three cases were reported, two of which were linked to the cluster.

With Tuesday’s cases, 11 people have been identified as part of the cluster. Public Health is working to identify the source of infection within the cluster and how it spreads, said chief of medical health Dr. Robert Strang on Monday.

Strang said a mobile testing unit was deployed to test all possible close contacts of the social group.

Nova Scotia imposes new rules around self-isolation
Nova Scotia imposes new rules around self-isolation

Public Health says 1,019 Nova Scotia tests were completed on Tuesday. To date, Nova Scotia has completed 119,136 negative test results.

The province has confirmed 1,134 positive COVID-19 cases total and considers 1,049 cases resolved.

