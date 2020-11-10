713 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths reported in Alberta Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as seven additional deaths from the disease.

Tuesday’s numbers pushed active COVID-19 cases in the province over 8,000. There were 207 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care. That’s a jump from 192 hospitalizations on Monday.

Of the seven deaths, six were linked to outbreaks at continuing care centres.

There were two deaths linked to the outbreak at Mayerthorpe Extendicare in the North zone — both men in their 80s.

A man in his 90s from the Wing Kei Care Centre in the Calgary zone also died.

A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre passed, along with a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the South Terrace Continuing Care Centre in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the Covenant Care Chateau Vitaline facility in the Edmonton zone.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman in her 70s from the Edmonton zone also died. She was not in continuing care, according to Alberta Health.

Of the 8,090 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, the majority were in the Edmonton and Calgary zones with 3,255 and 3,434 active cases respectively.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It’s not known how many tests were completed to result in the 713 new cases, due to ongoing technical issues with the province’s reporting system.

1:49 Alberta doctors fear voluntary measures won’t curb COVID-19 spike Alberta doctors fear voluntary measures won’t curb COVID-19 spike

The rise in cases came as Prime Minster Justin Trudeau urged premiers to strengthen measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Manitoba is implementing strict “Level Red” restrictions effective Thursday, which put an end to social gatherings outside the household and mean the closure of many non-essential businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Don Iveson said Tuesday the City of Edmonton is ready for stricter COVID-19 measures if required, but added it’s difficult for any one city to make changes that would be effective.

No new restrictions have been announced for Alberta since Friday, when mandatory 15-person gathering limits were placed on all municipalities on the province’s “watch” list. Voluntary measures asking Edmonton and Calgary residents not to host social gatherings or parties in their homes were also stressed.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Monday conversations are underway to consider further restrictions, but no decisions have been announced.

Premier Jason Kenney continues to say that the province must strike a balance between not overwhelming the health-care system and not decimating the economy.

“The premier has been very clear that his goal is to protect both lives and livelihoods,” Kenney’s spokesperson Christine Myatt told Global News on Tuesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her next in-person update on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Emily Mertz, Global News.