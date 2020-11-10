City of Winnipeg to give update on coronavirus response Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg officials are expected to give an update on the city’s COVID-19 response Tuesday.

Mayor Brian Bowman will be joined by Jay Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, at a 2:30 p.m. press conference from city hall. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Earlier in the day Manitoba health officials announced Level Red, or critical, COVID-19 restrictions are coming province-wide starting Thursday.

Under the new rules non-essential retail outlets will be limited to curbside pickup and delivery, churches will not be allowed to hold in-person services, and people will be forbidden from social gatherings with anyone from outside their household.

Bars, restaurants, museums and theatres will have to close and recreational activities will be suspended. The restrictions are expected to be in place for four week and are to be reviewed as case numbers change.

Story continues below advertisement

4:06 Coronavirus: All of Manitoba moving into Level Red as of Thursday Coronavirus: All of Manitoba moving into Level Red as of Thursday

The restrictions will remain in place for at least the next two weeks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public officer of health said he would want to see the province’s test-positivity rate drop below 3 %, a dramatic decline in new case numbers, and a health care system no longer under strain before lifting them.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was at 10.6 per cent while Winnipeg’s rate rose to 10 per cent with 216 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday.

City-run facilities including indoor pools, arenas, recreation facilities and libraries have been closed since late October when the province put tighter restrictions than had been in place across the province in an effort to curb rising cases counts in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

According to provincial data there are currently 3,922 active COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg and the surrounding area with 134 people in hospital and 14 in ICU.

Since March 85 Winnipeggers have died from COVID-19.

–With files from the Canadian Press

6:47 Coronavirus: Pallister announces more funding to help Manitoba’s small businesses Coronavirus: Pallister announces more funding to help Manitoba’s small businesses

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.