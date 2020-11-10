Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Parade closed to public due to COVID-19

The Halifax Regional Municipality said that due to COVID-19, Remembrance Day ceremonies across the municipality will be greatly reduced this year, with many having been moved to a virtual platform.

HRM also said the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Grand Parade on Wednesday will be closed to the public.

“The Royal Canadian Legion in Nova Scotia is asking the public to please stay home on Remembrance Day and take a quiet moment to reflect what our veterans, both past and present, have sacrificed for the peace and security of Canada and around the world,” the HRM said in a statement.

Premier Stephen McNeil also released a statement on Tuesday saying that this year marks some significant war anniversaries. It is the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and 75 years ago, the Netherlands was liberated and VE-Day was celebrated.

“Millions of lives were lost in the Second World War in Europe and the course of history was changed. Nova Scotians and our fellow Canadians were an important part of the allied effort,” said McNeil.

He said this is also a time to remember those lost this year in the Cyclone crash off the coast of Greece and the Snowbirds tragedy in British Columbia.

“While we cannot gather together as we have in the past, I encourage everyone to take time to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and serve today,” McNeil said.

Global will be livestreaming the event on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

