Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Parade closed to public due to COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 1:55 pm
FILE: Remembrance Day at Halifax in 2013.
FILE: Remembrance Day at Halifax in 2013. Rebecca Lau/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality said that due to COVID-19, Remembrance Day ceremonies across the municipality will be greatly reduced this year, with many having been moved to a virtual platform.

HRM also said the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Grand Parade on Wednesday will be closed to the public.

Read more: HRM public services, provincial ceremonies adjusted for Remembrance Day

“The Royal Canadian Legion in Nova Scotia is asking the public to please stay home on Remembrance Day and take a quiet moment to reflect what our veterans, both past and present, have sacrificed for the peace and security of Canada and around the world,” the HRM said in a statement.

Premier Stephen McNeil also released a statement on Tuesday saying that this year marks some significant war anniversaries. It is the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, and 75 years ago, the Netherlands was liberated and VE-Day was celebrated.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Millions of lives were lost in the Second World War in Europe and the course of history was changed. Nova Scotians and our fellow Canadians were an important part of the allied effort,” said McNeil.

Read more: Nova Scotia releases guidance for Remembrance Day ceremonies during COVID-19

He said this is also a time to remember those lost this year in the Cyclone crash off the coast of Greece and the Snowbirds tragedy in British Columbia.

“While we cannot gather together as we have in the past, I encourage everyone to take time to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and serve today,” McNeil said.

Global will be livestreaming the event on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia nursing home residents knit Remembrance Day poppy display' Nova Scotia nursing home residents knit Remembrance Day poppy display
Nova Scotia nursing home residents knit Remembrance Day poppy display
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legiongrand parade
Flyers
More weekly flyers