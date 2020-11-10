Menu

Crime

Longueuil police bust car theft ring

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2020 10:27 am

Four people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a string of car thefts in Longueuil, south of Montreal.

Brothers Sébastien, 29, and Frédérick Lacasse, 30, are facing more than 50 charges. Two of their three alleged accomplices, Cindy Dumouchel, 31, and Tommy McDuff, 28, were also arrested. A fifth suspect, Steve Arseneault, 30, has yet to be apprehended.

The arrests follow a months-long investigation by Longueuil police. Police say thieves targeted park-and-ride lots as well as shopping malls and residential areas.

The thieves removed catalytic converters, a key part of the car exhaust system typically located on the underside of the vehicle and expensive to replace.

As of Tuesday morning, Frédérick Lacasse, the suspected ring leader, remains in custody.

All five suspects are known to police. Charges include theft, fraud, and trafficking in stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be added, according to police.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
