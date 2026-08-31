Suspect wanted for attempted murder after Mississauga double stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one man is in custody in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., and are now appealing for the public’s help in finding a second suspect.

Peel Regional Police responded to the area of Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road on Saturday at about 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance in a parking lot.

Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds following a reported parking dispute, police said. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but are now in stable condition.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After searching the area, police found one suspect and arrested him without incident. He’s been charged with assault.

A second male suspect is still wanted by police. Authorities say it’s believed he stabbed the victims and is in possession of a knife. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as approximately 25 to 35 years old with a thin build, thinning brown hair and an unshaven appearance. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, a black cross-body bag, and white and grey Air Jordan shoes with a black logo.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. People are asked to call 911 immediately if they spot the suspect and not to approach him.

Anyone with information about the man can also call 11 Division CIB at 905-453-2121 extension 1133.