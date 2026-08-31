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Crime

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after Mississauga double stabbing: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police released these photos of a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga on Aug. 29. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police released these photos of a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga on Aug. 29. Peel Regional Police
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Police say one man is in custody in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., and are now appealing for the public’s help in finding a second suspect.

Peel Regional Police responded to the area of Dundas Street West and Parkerhill Road on Saturday at about 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance in a parking lot.

Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds following a reported parking dispute, police said. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but are now in stable condition.

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After searching the area, police found one suspect and arrested him without incident. He’s been charged with assault.

A second male suspect is still wanted by police. Authorities say it’s believed he stabbed the victims and is in possession of a knife. He is wanted for attempted murder.

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The man is described as approximately 25 to 35 years old with a thin build, thinning brown hair and an unshaven appearance. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, a black cross-body bag, and white and grey Air Jordan shoes with a black logo.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. People are asked to call 911 immediately if they spot the suspect and not to approach him.

Anyone with information about the man can also call 11 Division CIB at 905-453-2121 extension 1133.

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