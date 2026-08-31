Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan man who killed 2 Mounties 20 years ago to hear fate of his truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2026 9:07 am
1 min read
Convicted killer Curtis Dagenais is escorted from court following sentencing in his murder trial Friday, March 13, 2009 in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Convicted killer Curtis Dagenais is escorted from court following sentencing in his murder trial Friday, March 13, 2009 in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man in prison for killing two Saskatchewan Mounties 20 years ago is set to have a court hearing today over the fate of his pickup truck.

Prosecutors have filed an application to have the blue 1986 GMC 1500 belonging to 61-year-old Curtis Dagenais forfeited to the Crown.

In 2009, a jury convicted Dagenais of first-degree murder for shooting constables Robin Cameron and Marc Bourdages.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was also convicted of attempted murder for wounding a third Mountie.

Dagenais was in his GMC truck when officers went to arrest him in Spiritwood, 175 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, in July 2006.

He sped off and the resulting police chase on country roads ended with a shootout.

Dagenais testified the officers shot at him first, so he grabbed a rifle under his truck seat and blindly returned fire to save his own life.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown argued at trial that it was Dagenais who surprised the Mounties with gunfire and that he lied in court to get away with murder.

Dagenais received three life sentences without eligibility of parole for 25 years.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices