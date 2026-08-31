Saskatchewan man who killed 2 Mounties 20 years ago to hear fate of his truck

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A man in prison for killing two Saskatchewan Mounties 20 years ago is set to have a court hearing today over the fate of his pickup truck.

Prosecutors have filed an application to have the blue 1986 GMC 1500 belonging to 61-year-old Curtis Dagenais forfeited to the Crown.

In 2009, a jury convicted Dagenais of first-degree murder for shooting constables Robin Cameron and Marc Bourdages.

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He was also convicted of attempted murder for wounding a third Mountie.

Dagenais was in his GMC truck when officers went to arrest him in Spiritwood, 175 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, in July 2006.

He sped off and the resulting police chase on country roads ended with a shootout.

Dagenais testified the officers shot at him first, so he grabbed a rifle under his truck seat and blindly returned fire to save his own life.

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The Crown argued at trial that it was Dagenais who surprised the Mounties with gunfire and that he lied in court to get away with murder.

Dagenais received three life sentences without eligibility of parole for 25 years.