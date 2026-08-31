Montreal restaurant set on fire for 2nd time in 2 days

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Montreal police are investigating after the same restaurant was targeted by alleged arson for the second time in two days.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Jean-Talon Street near 22 Avenue in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood shortly after 5 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a fire.

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“When the police arrived at the scene, some citizens were already extinguishing the fire inside the restaurant,” Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police, said.

Police said initial witness reports detail a suspect entering the restaurant to set it on fire, but fleeing before police arrived.

The same restaurant was also set on fire on Sunday around 3 a.m., Chèvrefils said.

Damage to the restaurant is minor, she added.

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No arrests have been made and the investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.