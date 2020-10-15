Menu

Crime

String of catalytic converter thefts being investigated in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 9:52 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a string of thefts of catalytic converters.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters this week.

Police say received five separate reports of thefts occurring at businesses and parking lots in the Lindsay area.

Read more: Edmonton police seize 462 stolen catalytic converters, charge man

The first incident was reported on Tuesday after suspects allegedly broke into a fenced compound and stole several catalytic converters from vehicles parked inside.

Since then, police say there have been thefts reported at three other similar locations in Lindsay.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

