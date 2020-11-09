More drug trafficking charges laid in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory opioid death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second Belleville man is facing drug-related charges following an opioid-related death on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory last year.

Last June, OPP were called to a home on the territory after a 28-year-old woman died of an overdose.

Over a year later, in late October, OPP charged a 56-year-old Belleville man, Rorrie John MacDonald, with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

At the time of the woman’s death, OPP charged 39-year-old Richard Johnston of Belleville with possession of fentanyl and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on Dec. 17.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.