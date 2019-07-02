Belleville man faces drug charges after woman’s death on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory
OPP have charged a Belleville man following the death of a woman on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
Early on June 29, Lennox and Addington OPP were called to a home on the Territory to respond to an unresponsive 38-year-old woman.
The woman was later pronounced dead, and police believe the death was related to opioid use.
Following an investigation, and with the help of Belleville police, OPP charged 39-year-old Richard Johnston of Belleville, with possession of fentanyl and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
