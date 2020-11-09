Petition calls on Quebec City to honour victim killed in Halloween stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

An online petition is asking Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume to honour slain resident Suzanne Clermont, 61.

Clermont was one of two victims killed in the attacks in Old Quebec on Oct. 31.

The petition on change.org describes Clermont, a hairdresser, as a longtime and well-known resident of the area.



It asks that a section of the preserved fortified wall in Old Quebec City, known as the Ramparts, be named after Suzanne Clermont. That part of the wall is where Clermont met her neighbours and friends every day, according to the petition.

As of Monday morning, the petition, launched three days earlier, had nearly 1,000 signatures.

The attacks in Old Quebec also claimed the life of François Duchesne, 56, who was the director of communications for the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec. Five other people were injured that night.

The alleged assailant Carl Girouard, 24, is from the off-island Montreal suburb of Ste-Thérèse. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 20.