Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Petition calls on Quebec City to honour victim killed in Halloween stabbing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2020 7:34 am
Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

An online petition is asking Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume to honour slain resident Suzanne Clermont, 61.

Clermont was one of two victims killed in the attacks in Old Quebec on Oct. 31.

The petition on change.org describes Clermont, a hairdresser, as a longtime and well-known resident of the area.

Read more: Suspect returns to court

It asks that a section of the preserved fortified wall in Old Quebec City, known as the Ramparts, be named after Suzanne Clermont. That part of the wall is where Clermont met her neighbours and friends every day, according to the petition.

Trending Stories

As of Monday morning, the petition, launched three days earlier, had nearly 1,000 signatures.

Story continues below advertisement

The attacks in Old Quebec also claimed the life of François Duchesne, 56, who was the director of communications for the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec. Five other people were injured that night.

The alleged assailant Carl Girouard, 24, is from the off-island Montreal suburb of Ste-Thérèse. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 20.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Régis LabeaumeChange.orgOld QuebecCarl GirouardQuebec City MayorFrancois DuchesneSuzanne ClermontMusée national des beaux-arts du QuébecOld Quebec city
Flyers
More weekly flyers