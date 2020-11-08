Manitoba health minister to address media after Maples long-term care deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister will speak to the press Sunday morning after at least 22 people died of COVID-19 at Maples Personal Care Home since public health officials declared a novel coronavirus outbreak less than a week and a half ago.

Seven have died in the last 48 hours.

Global News will stream Cameron Friesen’s press conference live in this story.

The Red Cross is deploying to the home this coming Friday.

Gina Trinidad, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s chief operating officer of long-term care, said 20 Red Cross staffers will arrive to provide “additional support” this Friday.

However, Trinidad said, there are no plans to deploy the military.

An emergency response team of paramedics is also deploying to the home. It will be available to other personal care homes experiencing outbreaks, Trinidad said.

Homicide detectives are probing the deaths, Global News has learned.

The first 911 call from Maples Personal Care Home came in at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

By the time the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service left shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, at least two people were dead of COVID-19.

Within the care home, seven have died from COVID-19 within the past two days — one other person who was near the end of their life died from natural causes, the Winnipeg Regional Authority said.

1:24 Care home anxiety Care home anxiety At least 22 patients, however, have died of COVID-19 since the virus infiltrated the personal care home less than two weeks ago.Paramedics, including a district chief, assessed at least 12 COVID-19 positive patients at the care home for nearly seven hours. WRHA officials and an executive from the company that owns the home held a press conference Saturday evening after outrage over the conditions at the home spread across social media.The officials provided details of the Friday night horror but answered few media questions directly.