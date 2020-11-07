Menu

Health

Classroom at Regina’s Holy Rosary Community School closes due to COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 8:24 pm
Regina Catholic Schools says a person at Holy Rosary Community School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division says it is working closely with public health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Out of an abundance of cation, one classroom has been closed, and will reopen on Nov. 18, says Regina Catholic Schools.

All other classrooms remain open.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Regina schools

No other information has been provided.

