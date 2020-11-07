Classroom at Regina’s Holy Rosary Community School closes due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Catholic Schools says a person at Holy Rosary Community School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school division says it is working closely with public health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.

Out of an abundance of cation, one classroom has been closed, and will reopen on Nov. 18, says Regina Catholic Schools.

All other classrooms remain open.

No other information has been provided.

