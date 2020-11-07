Selkirk, Man., man arrested after sexual assault

A Selkirk man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for a crime earlier this week.
On Friday, Selkirk RCMP responded to a sexual assault at a business in the city after a man cornered a female employee and exposed himself.
When the woman tried to get away, the suspect grabbed her, sexually assaulted her and fled on foot.
Police say the man was arrested shortly after information about the incident was released.
The 36-year-old faces charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, and committing an indecent act.
