Selkirk, Man., man arrested after sexual assault

A Selkirk man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges for a crime earlier this week.

On Friday, Selkirk RCMP responded to a sexual assault at a business in the city after a man cornered a female employee and exposed himself.

When the woman tried to get away, the suspect grabbed her, sexually assaulted her and fled on foot.

Police say the man was arrested shortly after information about the incident was released.

A 36yo male from Selkirk was arrested last night after the #rcmpmb received dozens of tips identifying the suspect. The male is facing charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement & committing an indecent act. The RCMP thanks the public & media for their assistance. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 7, 2020

The 36-year-old faces charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, and committing an indecent act.