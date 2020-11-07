Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus case confirmed at Saskatoon’s Holy Family Catholic School

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 12:54 pm
Click to play video 'STF says Catholic school memo flouts health guidelines' STF says Catholic school memo flouts health guidelines
WATCH: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Patrick Maze says a Greater Saskatoon Catholic School memo telling staff to get a letter from a family doctor for COVID-19-related absences from work contradicts a policy from the Saskatchewan Health Authority – Oct 10, 2020

A single early-years classroom at Holy Family Catholic School is switching to online learning after an individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Regina schools

GSCS says it was informed of the positive COVID-19 case on Friday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing, and we are working with public health to notify parents and caregivers,” a spokesperson for GSCS said in a statement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, said the school division.

Story continues below advertisement

The GSCS says they will not be sharing further details in order to protect the privacy of the individual.

In-class instruction will resume on Nov. 19.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon Grade 12 student-athletes might have to find new ways to earn athletic scholarships' Saskatoon Grade 12 student-athletes might have to find new ways to earn athletic scholarships
Saskatoon Grade 12 student-athletes might have to find new ways to earn athletic scholarships – Sep 15, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCoronavirus UpdatesGreater Saskatoon Catholic SchoolsHoly Family Catholic Schoolcovid-19 sask schoolscoronavirus sask schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers