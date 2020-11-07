Coronavirus case confirmed at Saskatoon’s Holy Family Catholic School

Send this page to someone via email

A single early-years classroom at Holy Family Catholic School is switching to online learning after an individual tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

GSCS says it was informed of the positive COVID-19 case on Friday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing, and we are working with public health to notify parents and caregivers,” a spokesperson for GSCS said in a statement.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, said the school division.

The GSCS says they will not be sharing further details in order to protect the privacy of the individual.

In-class instruction will resume on Nov. 19.

