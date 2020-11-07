Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The province said the new cases include one individual aged 19 and under and two people in their 50s.

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 353, of which 321 have recovered.

The province said there have been six deaths. The number of active cases is 26, with two patients hospitalized.

As of Saturday, 106, 353 tests have been conducted.