Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘We’re fed up’: Rally for rent control to be held Saturday in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 9:59 am
Hannah Wood with Nova Scotia ACORN speaks at a rally on the Halifax waterfront on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Hannah Wood with Nova Scotia ACORN speaks at a rally on the Halifax waterfront on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

As Halifax residential rental prices continue to increase and vacancy rate goes in the opposite direction, an independent tenant advocacy group says rent control is the best way to stop the trend.

To get their message out, Nova Scotia ACORN is holding a rally in support of rent control outside of Halifax City Hall on Saturday at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia tenant advocacy group calls for landlord licensing bylaw

“We’re fed up, the province needs to act,” a social media post from ACORN reads. “We refuse to be pushed out of our homes.”

The issue surrounding affordable housing options in the Halifax Regional Municipality has been top of mind for many, as a growing number of tenants have come forward claiming their rent has increased with little-to-no notice.

Rent control calls grow louder in Halifax
Rent control calls grow louder in Halifax

Nova Scotia ACORN advocates for tenants living on a low or moderate income. They say tenants are living in dirty and unsafe conditions, while seeing their rent rates increase unexpectedly.

Trending Stories

Over 350 people have said they are attending the rally on the Facebook event page and 1,500 have said they’re interested.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity pushes for more affordable housing options in the HRM

A similar rally for rent control was held down at the Halifax Waterfront back in August, where they called for the city to enact a proactive system to hold landlords accountable by allowing tenants to complain about them anonymously.

Another rally will be happening in Antigonish’s Chisholm Park at 2 p.m.

HalifaxCity HallantigonishHalifax city hallRent ControlHannah WoodNova Scotia ACORNrent control rally
