‘We’re fed up’: Rally for rent control to be held Saturday in Halifax

As Halifax residential rental prices continue to increase and vacancy rate goes in the opposite direction, an independent tenant advocacy group says rent control is the best way to stop the trend.

To get their message out, Nova Scotia ACORN is holding a rally in support of rent control outside of Halifax City Hall on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“We’re fed up, the province needs to act,” a social media post from ACORN reads. “We refuse to be pushed out of our homes.”

The issue surrounding affordable housing options in the Halifax Regional Municipality has been top of mind for many, as a growing number of tenants have come forward claiming their rent has increased with little-to-no notice.

Nova Scotia ACORN advocates for tenants living on a low or moderate income. They say tenants are living in dirty and unsafe conditions, while seeing their rent rates increase unexpectedly.

Over 350 people have said they are attending the rally on the Facebook event page and 1,500 have said they’re interested.

A similar rally for rent control was held down at the Halifax Waterfront back in August, where they called for the city to enact a proactive system to hold landlords accountable by allowing tenants to complain about them anonymously.

Another rally will be happening in Antigonish’s Chisholm Park at 2 p.m.

