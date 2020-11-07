Menu

Comments

Health

New coronavirus measures take effect as Ontario shifts to new tiered system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2020 9:20 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Peel Region disappointed by restriction reversal as COVID-19 cases rise' Coronavirus: Peel Region disappointed by restriction reversal as COVID-19 cases rise
WATCH ABOVE: Businesses were getting set to welcome more customers back indoors after the Ford government said it would enter the new orange stage earlier in the week. But on Friday afternoon, it reversed the decision due to an on-going rise of infections, putting Peel in the red. Matthew Bingley reports.

Health measures are loosening in several COVID-19 hot spots Saturday as Ontario’s new tiered system takes effect.

The colour-coded system — which classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels — came into force at midnight, as previous measures imposed on a handful of hot spots were set to expire.

Only Peel Region, which has seen rising cases in recent weeks, was deemed a red zone, while other hot spots such as York Region and Ottawa were labelled as orange.

Regions in the red category have, among other things, indoor restaurant dining limited to 10 people and gyms limited to 10 people indoors.

The orange level limits bars and restaurants to 50 people indoors, with no more than four seated together.

Health officials in Peel had asked that the region remain under a modified Stage 2 — the restriction classification system previously used by the government — which involves more stringent rules such as a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

Toronto will stay in modified Stage 2 for another week.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ottawa to move to ‘Orange Restrict’ level, Peel to ‘Red Control’' Coronavirus: Ottawa to move to ‘Orange Restrict’ level, Peel to ‘Red Control’
Coronavirus: Ottawa to move to ‘Orange Restrict’ level, Peel to ‘Red Control’
